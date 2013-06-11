Blendtec Introduces the Designer Series

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- The way to get through to your target audience can also be through a popular television show. No wonder then that Ellen DeGeneres show recently gave its audience a firsthand promotion of the latest blenders of the Blendtec Designer series. Ellen had personally selected a few of the Blendtec’s products in order to share with her audience. What is more, it was made to be part of her One of May Giveaway products.



The first item that was featured on the show was the margarita recipe made with ease on the designer blender series. Most of the audience members were thrilled. They were also glad that they were going to get a designer blender as a giveaway present. Blendtec is a company which makes blenders and was much in the news when it launched the innovative series “Will It Blend?” on YouTube. The company has an active blog that holds the attention of the audience with innovative simple recipes that can be easily prepared by using its products. You can read more at http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/blendtec-coupon-code-2013-presents-tremendous-saving-opportunity-for-buyers-249043.htm



When you find the rush that came on for bagging a designer blender on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, needless to say you would be intrigued as many were. The followers on Twitter and Facebook went up considerably after the Show. Viewers wish to see the latest designs and are already placing orders online through Blendtec coupon codes. Blending is surely a great way to preserve the goodness of the food items and at the same time try out the unique taste that is created by mixing two or more food items together along with simple ingredients.