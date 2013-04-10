Blessedness, the Greatest Miracle in My Life! Compelling New Book Proves Is Not Dead

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- While many societal pundits claim that God and his influence are dead, Georgia’s Shirley M. Williams is quick to provide a compelling rebuttal. Having been sent God’s Apostle to love her and set her free, Williams’ new book is providing a guiding light for the millions needing some hope to hold onto.



‘Blessedness, the Greatest Miracle in My LIfe! How God's Great Prophet Touched My Life!’ is more than a book; it’s a powerful reminder of the influence God continues to have on all that are prepared to accept his word.



Synopsis:



This book testifies to a great miracle in my life--God sending His apostle, Bishop S. McDowell Shelton, to me to lead and guide me in my life. This servant of the Lord is like Abraham and Samuel of the Bible and God has sent him to prepare the Church and the world for the second coming of the Lord.



I was blessed to be in the prophecy of his evening-time message. I traveled for many years to be in his services, and God has chosen me like he chose Mary the mother of Jesus to bring forth a child fathered by the Holy Ghost.



I will comment on the messages of my father and Blessedness, so that you can see the movement of God's Spirit in my life.



“This book is important because it speaks of the life of a great prophet sent to us today. God is still alive today and he is moving through his apostle. God is not dead and HE has chosen a man of God to lead his people. I am blessed to be a witness of God prophet - His Holy Apostolic Blessedness,” says Williams, who has travelled the country to deliver over one-hundred sermons and services.



Continuing, “If a person wants to be saved and wants peace with God, then they must hear what his servant has to say: God speaks mouth to mouth with his prophet and chief apostle. Also, God has a plan to day in this evening time of his Church and I am included in that plan. There are great miracles coming to pass! Read all about it in this extraordinary book.”



“You will find no equal to this extraordinary work among the books of this day and time, excluding the Holy Bible,” she adds.



‘Blessedness, the Greatest Miracle in My LIfe! How God's Great Prophet Touched My Life!’ is due for release in the coming weeks.



