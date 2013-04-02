Blind Mother Releases Book of Positive Tips for Growing Up Successfully

La Habra Heights, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- With six beautiful grandchildren and heaps of advice for fellow parents, many find it hard to believe that Heidi Pearce also suffers the effects of Stargardt Disease. Stargardt is an inherited disease. It has characteristics similar to macular degeneration. She is considered legally blind.



In her new book, ‘Mother Love’, Pearce illustrates a collection of situations concerning raising children – with the goal of producing successful offspring with bright futures.



Pearce raised her own children during the onset of Stargardt Disease and the progressive loss of her own sight. As a long-time fundraiser for many charities, her worsening condition eventually restricted her ability to assist them. As a diligent fighter who doesn’t give up, Pearce decided to donate all proceeds from her book to Foundation Fighting Blindness; a leading provider of funds to find cures for vision problems globally.



“The book contains an abundance of tips for being a good mom, doing your best as a parent and giving your children the best possible start in life. Each sale will also directly benefit those struggling with a myriad of sight problems. It’s a must-have purchase this Mother’s Day,” says Pearce.



Continuing, “By writing this book I will continue my fund-raising efforts; something I initially had to curtail twelve years ago when my vision loss became too great to continue.”



Critics praise Pearce for her efforts, while also poising the book to be in high-demand this Mother’s Day. Therefore, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as possible.



Mother Love is available from http://www.amazon.com



For more information or to request an interview, send an email to motherloveforyou@gmail.com



About

The author lives in La Habra Heights, CA.