Blind Tiger Society Looks to Raise $6,000 via Indiegogo for Their Upcoming Show "the Aftermath Affair"

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Blind Tiger Society, an Oakland based dance company in their second year, was created by Bianca Cabrera to bring highly physical, engaging and audience centric dance to the Bay Area. Blind Tiger Society focuses on the promise of pleasure, art, spectacle, delight and kick-ass dancing to everything they do. All of their work over the past few years, from performances at theater spaces like Counterpulse and The Garage, to converting a gorgeous old Victorian house in West Oakland into a Speakeasy style performance party has culminated in The Aftermath Affair.



The Aftermath Affair will be more than just a show to be watched, it will be an evening for all to participate in it. The night will have the easy, social, celebratory atmosphere of a party while being filled with powerful and commanding dance for them to enjoy. Evocative sets, detailed costuming, transformative make-up and a non-traditional use of the theater space will create compelling visuals while exciting exchanges between the performers and each individual audience member will craft a night of connection and curiosity.



Blind Tiger Society was awarded both the Fleishhacker Foundation’s and the Rainin Foundation’s Opportunity Fund Awards, a partial rental stipend for the impressive ODC Theater. This award has made it possible for them to embark upon creating such a large scale event. However, ticket sales will still need to be allocated towards obligatory aspects of the production, such as theater rental, rehearsal space, tactile materials, administration costs and labor, receptions, marketing and publicity, and technical staff. Funds raised through this campaign will pay for the artist fees.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 12, 2013 - December 23, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1dOvjaR