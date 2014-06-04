BlindsOnline Offers Discounts on Premium Cellular Shades This Summer

Saint James, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Great news for those looking for some cost-effective window coverings. A leading New York based window blinds and shades retailer BlindsOnLine has recently announced discounts on premium cellular shades. The summer discount deal lasts till 31st May, 2014.



“We are thrilled to announce that presently we have come up with amazing honeycomb window shades,” reported the manager of BlindsOnline. “You will be getting a handy 10 percent off on our huge range of elegant and energy saving cellular shades. These energy saving blinds, along with our discount, promise you a happy wallet.”



The leading blind & shades retailer has extended its honeycomb shades in ¾”, 9/16”, 3/8” and ½” pleat sizes. The customers can choose between double or single cell constructions.



“Whether you are looking for insulated window shades, cordless child safe options, shades with room darkening or light filtering fabrics, we have got everything covered. We have deployed high-duty aluminum rails to assure long-lasting options,” the sales official added in.



Added to Honeycomb shades, the major online retailer also offers Roman shades, roller shades, skylight shades, woven window shades, pleated shades, Shangri-La shades, blackout shades & energy saving shades.



While approached on their blinds collection, the firm manager displayed an equally diverse and extensive inventory. The company offers both wooden blinds & faux wood blinds.



“Our faux wooden blinds are constructed from superior polymers, backed by UV shield to ensure moisture resistant & easily cleanable slats. These would be excellent for bathrooms and kitchens,” detailed the manager.



Speaking about the wood blinds, the manager stressed on deploying finest of basswood. “Our wooden blinds guarantee great durability, easy clean-up & the needed additional privacy for your rooms. We have the wood window blinds in varied slat sizes to pick as per your preferred décor needs,” the manager added finally.



About BlindsOnLine.com

BlindsOnLine.com is a leading NY based online retailer for high quality and extensive range of window blades & shades. The company assures great discounts & affordable pricing. For more, check out http://www.blindsonline.com