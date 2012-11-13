Bling Up Twitter with Free Headers at TwitHeaders.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- Now with the recent changes that twitter has made, users can spruce up their twitter profiles with an image header, much like the cover photos on the facebook timeline. Now Twitter users can truly express themselves. This move makes twitter a bit more visual, instead of being solely text-centric and is a nice enhancement that allows its user to make their profiles more unique and exciting. This feature is not an automatic rollout, however, one must first activate it in their settings. Because of this recent change, TwitHeaders.com was created to provide free header images for Twitter users. The site features a nice diverse collection of free twitter covers, banners, and headers.



The high quality graphics offered by TwitHeaders.com come in a variety of categories and has something for everyone, even the pickiest of people. The designs are updated weekly and provide for a wide array of styles, cultures, and niches. Categories include: Abstract, Anime & Cartoons, Cars & Automobiles, Celebrities, Companies & Websites, Food & Drinks, Games, Holidays & Celebrations, Humor, Love, Movies, Music, Nature, Pets & Animals, Photographs, Quotes & Sayings, Random, Schools, Sports, Support & Causes, and TV Shows.



Images offered at TwitHeaders.com are totally free and there are no limitations on downloads. A new feature recently added is the ability to directly upload the chosen graphic to twitter, saving the user time and steps in the process. If there is any particular type of image one seeks to find, they can simply enter it into the search box. The site is quite user-friendly and easy to navigate with a sleek design, not to mention quite fitting with current web 2.0 standards.



To learn more about these compelling graphics and to make use of their features, visit http://www.TwitHeaders.com.



