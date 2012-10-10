BlingcoverZ.com Introduces Bling Cases for iPhone 4, 4S, 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Blingcoverz.com announced yesterday their foray into iPhone and Samsung Smartphone covers market. The company is focusing on attractiveness along with durability to attract a niche base of customers.



Jessica Greene, the media spokesperson of BlingcoverZ was asked to elaborate on how they came up with the idea, “We at BlingcoverZ are passionate about accessorizing phones. We weren’t satisfied with the phone cases that were available in the market so we decided to sell a unique product. Soon we realized that people really appreciated our designs. So, we launched our website and our popularity has been growing ever since.”



According to their website, the phone cases use premium rhinestones and are made of high quality material to protect the phones from scratches and falls. A variety of blingcoverz iPhone 4 Bling cases, iPhone 4s, iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy S3 are available on the website. Further handsfree accessories are also featured.



Despite their innovative idea, the phone accessory market is a highly competitive due to the sale of extensive smartphones. Jessica was questioned on how they will compete, “Our prime focus is quality. We will never compromise with quality for mass production. That is why every bling case is custom made for each individual phone. Other than exceptional quality, our prices will surely attract customers. We are offering our bling cases at very competitive rates. All our cases cost $ 9.99, whereas most of the companies start with $20. So with half the price we are providing a better quality.”



As an introduction offer, the company is offering a 33% discount on most of the Smartphone cases and free shipping within US for all the orders placed in October. In addition to Bling cases, the company sells silicon cases at competitive prices as well.



In conclusion Jessica commented on the expectations of the company, “Selling innovative, stylish, flashy and bling phone cases is more of a hobby at BlingcoverZ. The environment in our company is energetic and joyous. In the future we want to keep supplying our premium products to customers.



About BlingcoverZ Inc

BlingcoverZ is an online retailer of stylish and protective phone cases for latest smartphones. The company operates from California and is known for BlingcoverZ brand of products. All of their products are showcased and available for sale at http://www.blingcoverz.com/.



For more information about phone cases, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of blingcoverz.com, please email at Contact@blingcoverz.com.