BLiNK Eye Tracking Technology for Computer Control from CMS, LLC Inspired by Paralyzed Father

Fort Washington, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Communication and Mobility Systems, LLC (CMS) is pleased to announce the release of the revolutionary, patent pending, hands-free wireless eye tracker technology for computer control known as BLiNK, which is expected to come to market for the price of just $199. The first-of-its-kind device is the size of a portable thumb drive, clips on to any eyewear and controls computers and tablets by tracking eye movement. CMS, LLC Founder Devon Greco was inspired to develop the easy-to-use BLiNK eye-tracker technology when his father was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2009.



As the muscular paralysis of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) left his father with only the ability to communicate through eye movement for around $18,000 computer, Devon Greco knew there was a better way. It was then that he decided to bring his eye tracker technology into the mainstream. “Although it was initially prompted by a personal desire to see my father have affordable and versatile freedom of communication and a better quality of life, I knew that taking the device to market could change the life of thousands if not millions of people around the world,” said Greco.



BLiNK is the next step in human computer interface (HCI) that allows a person to use their eyes to control computers. Like other HCIs including Xbox Kinect, Google Glasses, and LEAP, BLiNK is a revolutionary and novel product that will improve the way people use their computers. With new touch-screen optimized software like Windows 8, BLiNK is fully expected to become a similarly ubiquitous product.



The wireless eye tracking computer accessory is comfortable, lightweight, and can be used with any pair of glasses. BLiNK contains a tiny camera and invisible light that tracks where a person’s eyes are looking. A short pause or blink of an eye signals an action that is akin to clicking a mouse or tapping a keyboard. Unlike any other eye tracking device, BLiNK is small and portable enough to easily fit in a shirt pocket.



BLiNK will soon go live on the popular Kickstarter crowd funding website to raise funds needed for initial production. Despite the applicability to every computer user, Greco is most excited with the humanitarian benefits this system will bring to people. “While we are excited about the sea change that BLiNK will bring to the average computer user, the ability to provide this life-changing device to potentially tens of thousands impacted by catastrophic injury or disease is what really makes this type of technology worthwhile for me,” says Greco. For more information, please visit www.blinktracker.com



