Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Blisibimod (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

Blisibimod (Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a systemic inflammatory autoimmune disease that can affect any organ or tissue and is the prototypic autoimmune disease. While SLE can affect multiple major organ systems in the body, one of its most severe manifestations includes renal (kidney) involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN). The term LN refers to SLE patients with glomerulonephritis, and when the term LN is used, glomerular tissue injury in the kidneys is always involved. Renal injury without any glomerular involvement is classified as nephritis in a patient with SLE.



Anthera Pharmaceuticals is developing blisibimod as a potential treatment for autoimmune diseases, including SLE. Amgen initiated the development of blisibimod, but in January 2008 Anthera Pharmaceuticals entered into a license agreement with Amgen for the exclusive and worldwide rights to develop and commercialize this product.



Scope



- Overview of SLE-LN, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Blisibimod including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Blisibimod for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for SLE-LN

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Blisibimod performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Blisibimod from 2012-2022 in top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan)



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147125/blisibimod-systemic-lupus-erythematosus-and-lupus-nephritis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###