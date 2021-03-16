Blister Packaging Equipment Market 2020 in-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, and Growth Outlook Up to 2025

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Companies Reduce Carbon Footprint to Meet Demanding Applications in Pharmaceutical Industry



Pharmaceutical companies and their contract packagers are setting their collaboration wheels in motion by driving advancements in blister packaging equipment market. This is being achieved with faster changeover and compatibility with multiple blister formats. Currently, pharmaceutical end use segment dictates the highest revenue in the blister packaging equipment market. New trends such as prototype tooling for preliminary blister-card assessment of design and child-resistance are contributing to the growth of the market. As such, prototyping of blister cards facilitates design optimization, prior to making large investments in production tooling.



Manufacturers in the blister packaging equipment market are increasing their production capabilities to develop dedicated feeders for different products. Modern blister packaging equipment offer precise control over production parameters, especially PLC (Programmable Logic Controllers)-driven parameters associated with the human machine interface (HMI) for easier setup and adjustment. Manufacturers are focusing on smaller footprint and faster changeover for use in demanding applications in the pharmaceutical industry.



Get Sample Copy:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9275



Medium-volume Production Lines Create Demand for Compact and Flexible Machinery



Apart from the pharmaceutical industry, manufacturers are increasing their production capacities to develop automatic blister packaging equipment for the cosmetic industry. This is evident since the automatic process type segment is expected to generate the highest revenue in the blister packaging equipment market. Meanwhile, automated blister packaging is a popular choice among pharmaceutical brand owners, owing to its attractive finish for consumer doses. Various benefits such as complete seal against contamination and effective protection of end products are helping to boost the credibility of equipment manufacturers worldwide.



Companies in the blister packaging equipment market are developing machines that support medium-volume production lines. For instance, Vekamaf— a provider of production technology solutions, has collaborated with FarmarTec, a provider of blistering and thermoforming solutions, to increase the availability of their medium-volume TF220 blister packaging machines for medium-volume production lines. Moreover, companies in the market for blister packaging equipment are designing equipment, which are compact and can be integrated in existing production lines.



Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9275



PVC and PS Boost Eco-friendly Quotient of Stakeholders in Food and Cosmetic Industries



After pharmaceutical applications, manufacturers in the blister packaging equipment market are eyeing opportunities in the food industry to establish strong business grounds. Blister products such as food blister tray (box), fruit packaging box (support), and the likes are generating value-grab opportunities for manufacturers. However, high price of environment-friendly materials pose as a challenge for companies and stakeholders in the food industry. Hence, companies in the blister packaging equipment market are targeting stakeholders dealing with high-grade plastic products to maintain continuous revenue streams from stakeholders in food and cosmetic industries.



Stakeholders in the market for blister packaging equipment are innovating through a variety of materials such as PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride), since the novel material is easy to heat and can be easily sealed by sealing machines for the production of transparent plastic products. High transparency and good surface gloss of PVC sheets is grabbing the attention of stakeholders in the consumer electronics sector. PS (Polystyrene) is a novel introduction in the list of environment-friendly packaging materials in the market for blister packaging equipment, owing to the growing awareness about ecological footprint of plastic.



Request For Customization:



https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9275



Growing Demand for FMD Solutions Encourage Investments in Fully-automated Blister Packaging Lines



The blister packaging equipment market is set to trend positively in Europe and the U.S. over the next decade. This explains why engineers in the U.K. are innovating in thermoforming solutions. For instance, Shawpak-a revolutionary machine developed by the engineers of Riverside Medical Packaging, U.K., is gaining prominence in the medical industry, owing to the growing demand for blister packaging. The demand for blister packs is being met by the U.K. contract manufacturers, while multi-nationals are outsourcing blister packaging equipment.



Rising demand for serialization and FMD (Falsified Medicines Directive) solutions is surfacing in the blister packaging equipment market. This trend has helped to multiply the output in medical industries due to which, pharmaceutical brand owners are increasingly investing in fully-automated blister packaging lines.



Analysts' Viewpoint



Pharmaceutical brand owners are preferring blister packaging for the protection against moisture and oxygen. On the other hand, 3D printed prototyping solutions for blister cavities are growing popular, owing to their cost efficiency. Stakeholders in the blister packaging equipment market are developing solutions with coding and die-cutting production.



Blister bulbs in Europe and the U.S. are creating a demand for PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) materials. However, their high thermal melting point poses great difficulties in high-frequency packaging. Hence, manufacturers should make use of PETG (Polyethylene terephthalate glycol-modified) materials to overcome issues associated with PET materials. On the other hand, medical companies are aiming to boost their serialization capabilities to gain global recognition.



Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Overview



According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the global blister packaging equipment market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and forecast period of 2020-2025, the market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing demand for cost effectiveness and intelligent manufacturing facilities. The global blister packaging equipment market is projected to expand 1.3x its current market value by the end of 2025.



Increasing Adoption of Blister Packaging Equipment in Production Lines



As per TMR research, Modern blister packaging equipment is an integral approach for replacing various single processes such as labelling, printing, cartoning, and blister packaging. Therefore consistently increasing adoption is witnessed by the end users for saving processing time and production cost.

In November 2019, Marchesini Group S.p.A. developed superfast packaging line Integra 520 and Integra 720 in response to increasing demand for blister packaging equipment



Need for Intelligent Modernization of Manufacturing Facilities to Enhance Production Efficiency to Boost Demand for Blister Packaging Equipment



Global blister packaging equipment market is driven due to the need for modernizing the conventional manufacturing facilities. Machine builders are integrating automation to help end users increase throughput by minimizing the degree of manual operation, increase operability of machines, and easily facilitate on-the-fly changes. The move from semi-automatic blister packaging machines to fully-automated solutions will increase the level of automation such as machine vision, safety controls, and even remote monitoring. Overall equipment efficiency (OEE) is an indispensable requirement of sustainable production efficiency and can be achieved by adoption of robotic automation in processing and packaging units of manufacturing facilities.

The global blister packaging equipment market is estimated to register a prominent CAGR in the next five years. Advanced technology, increasing production capabilities, and ease of operation for getting packed products are the key factors contributing to the exponential growth of the blister packaging equipment market.

Advanced technology-based blister packaging equipment enhances the production efficiency through effective management of raw material, manufacturing operations and labor requirement



Rotary Blister to Emerge as Preferred Equipment for Manufacturers of Blister Packaging Equipment



The rotary blister packaging equipment is estimated as most lucrative and expected to create significant incremental revenue opportunity by the end of 2025

Owing to the high precision of packaging, the rotary blister equipment is used for capsules, tablets, and small sized pills in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Besides this, the rotary blister packaging equipment is also used in food industries for candy, chocolates, dairy, and confectionery food packaging.

Increasing demand for blister attributing to less space and the less raw material requirement is expected to amplify more growth opportunity for blister packaging equipment market



Blister Packaging Equipment in Pharmaceutical Industries to Hold Significant Market Share



As per the TMR analysis, the pharmaceutical industries are expected to hold maximum market share during the forecast period 2020-2025. As this equipment securely pack medicines under a clear plastic blister. Following to pharmaceutical industries, consistently increasing demand for blister packaging equipment is witnessed by the consumer goods industries.

Most end users prefer blister packaging equipment over traditional packaging lines, as it reduces the chances of errors and wastage and offers maximum precision for medicine packaging



U.S. to Dominate Global Market with Maximum Presence of Key Players



TMR also analyzed the top five countries contributing to significant revenue opportunities and market value share in 2019. These countries are the U.S, China, Germany, Brazil, and GCC Countries among five continentals. The detailed consumption and demand analysis of blister packaging equipment in these countries is provided in the report along with the Y-o-Y trend. The United States is expected to remain at the leading position in the global market, owing to the presence of maximum key players and the implementation of high-end technologies. However, China is anticipated to overtake the United States market attributing to low-cost machinery.

Key players made double-digit investments for increasing footprints in the Asia Pacific region in the past three years. These players are planning to speed-up business activities in Asian Countries, owing to the growth of the pharmaceuticals industry and food industry, especially in China, India, and Malaysia. The easy availability of resources and cost-effectiveness in manufacturing blister packaging equipment makes it profitable for key players to invest in the Asia Pacific region.



Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Competition Landscape



Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH

Körber AG

Gebo Cermex

S. Coop

Sonoco Products Company

Fabrima Maquinas Automaticas Ltda

ULMA Packaging

Zed Industries Inc.

Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH

IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.



are some of the key players of global blister packaging equipment market. Among these players, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Korber AG, and Sonoco Products Company hold maximum market share of the global blister packaging equipment market. Tough rivalry among key players is witnessed in the blister packaging equipment market, attributable to the presence of small- and medium-sized manufacturers.



Conventional Mode of Pharma Packaging Machinery Still Prevalent among Manufacturers



Consumers still prefer conventional mode of pharmaceutical packaging, as it renders ease of medicine handling such as bottles and containers, which accounts for more than 40% of the total pharmaceutical packaging market. This is fueling the demand for liquid filling machines for packer bottles and ampoules. Furthermore, manufacturers incur high cost on blister packaging technology as compared to conventional bottle filling equipment and machines.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rising-number-of-do-it-yourself-customers-fuels-expansion-of-e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-market-tmr-884599179.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospering-automotive-industry-to-paint-strokes-of-growth-across-automotive-head-up-display-hud-market-during-assessment-period-of-2020-2030-tmr-301183538.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



Contact



Transparency Market Research State Tower,



90 State Street,



Suite 700,



Albany NY – 12207



United States



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com