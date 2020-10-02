Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- "Global Blister Packaging Market"



The New report includes a detailed study of Global Blister Packaging Market. It is the result of a comprehensive research carried out keeping in mind the different parameters and trends dominating the global Blister Packaging Market.



Increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to manufacture medicines that are distinct in packaging and hard to imitate, beyond the basic need of keeping it effective for the purpose it was produced, for it to be made available for patients, owing to rise in diseases and stringent government regulations against counterfeit drugs, are among the major factors propelling the market. Blister packaging offers an efficient method of anti-counterfeit systems, like banknote authentication systems and others.



Blister Packaging Market



According to Verified Market Research, the Blister Packaging Market was valued at USD 20.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.



Top Key Players in the Market:



Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Westrock Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Tekni-Plex, Inc., and Bemis Company, Inc.



News and Latest Developments:



February 20, 2019 - blister packaging rises, so does the range of available material and machinery options. New material choices include high-barrier materials and materials designed to create all-film blisters on strip packaging machines. The Flexible Blister from Constantia Flexibles runs on conventional strip packaging equipment and offers barrier properties and push-through opening similar to traditional thermoform-fill-seal blister packs.



The total market size for blister packaging was calculated, and accordingly, the percentage was allotted to different sectors in each of the segments, which were done on the basis of extensive primary interviews and secondary research. Primary research involved in this report includes extensive interviews with key people such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments.



Blister pack is a term for several types of pre-formed plastic packaging used for small consumer goods, foods, and for pharmaceuticals. These packaging solutions are useful for protecting products against external factors, such as humidity and contamination, for extended periods of time. Opaque blisters also protect light-sensitive products against UV rays. Such wide base of application has helped it gain traction in the market.



Market Segment by Type:



Flexible Plastic



Rigid Plastic



Metal



Paper



Market Segmentation by Application:



Advertising



Electronic



Retail



Other



The report provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World in Global Outlook Report with Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blister Packaging are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018



Base Year: 2018



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Year 2020 to 2026



For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Influence of the Blister Packaging market report:



Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Blister Packaging market.

Blister Packaging market recent innovations and major events.

Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Blister Packaging market-leading players.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of Blister Packaging market for forthcoming years.

In-depth understanding of Blister Packaging market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Blister Packaging market.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report's an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



