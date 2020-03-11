Blister Packaging Market 2020 by Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region

seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- Blister packaging is a plastic packaging that are used for pharmaceuticals, small appliances, and consumer goods. These packaging are mainly used for protecting the packaged material from air, moisture, and contamination from external sources. Blister packaging's advantages over alternatives include cost-effectiveness, enhanced durability, tamperproof, improved shelf life, and lower risk of contamination. It is a hard material and protects from mechanical damage as well. Blister Packaging is versatile and can be designed to suit specific needs such as child-proof seals, individual pouches, and calendar packs.



Pharmaceuticals is the largest end-use industry in the blister packaging market. Tablets and capsules are widely sold in blister packaging. The added advantages are assurance of product safety and multiple product packaging. Despite its advantages, blister packaging is non-biodegradable and non-recyclable. This has led to environmental concerns regarding its large scale use, which are expected to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.



Blister Packaging Market Taxonomy



On the basis of technology:

- Thermoforming

- Vacuum Forming

- Pressure Forming

- Cold forming



On the basis of blister packing machine:

- Plate Type

- Roller Type

- Roller-plate Type



On the basis of product type:

- Blister Cards

- Face Seal

- Full Face Seal

- Trapped Blister

- Full Card Blister

- Clam Shell

- Mock

- Two Piece

- Trifold



On the basis of material:

- Plastic Films

- PVC

- PET

- PE

- Others

- Paper and Cardboard

- SBS

- WLC

- Others

- Aluminum



On basis of end-use

- Pharmaceutical

- Electronics and Semiconductors

- Consumer Goods

- Others



On the basis of technology, blister packaging market is segmented into thermoforming, vacuum forming, pressure forming, and cold forming. Thermoformed plastics are versatile, lightweight, and aesthetically pleasing. Cold formed plastics have more tensile strength and stiffness. Clamshell packaging is used for consumer goods. They are usually transparent, in order to ensure that the consumer can see the contents of the packaging. Blister cards are used in pharmaceuticals industry, and they are manufactured by heat sealing a sheet foil. Plastic films, cardboard, and aluminum are used as blister packaging materials.



Blister Packaging Market Outlook



- Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market due to growing pharmaceuticals industry, which has been driven by large populations in India and China. Moreover, rising geriatric and infant population has led to drive demand for medicines. Moreover, relatively low-cost healthcare in economies such as Thailand and India has boosted medical tourism in the region. Lax regulations have hindered exports to countries such as the U.S. and Canada. For instance, India-based manufacturer Ranbaxy was banned from drug sales in U.S. due to manufacturing and quality violations.



- North America and Europe markets are also expected to gain major traction due to high consumption of consumer goods and electronics. Moreover, the pharmaceuticals industry in these regions is matured and high prevalence of lifestyle diseases are expected to drive growth of the market.



- Middle East region population has high disposable incomes, which drives consumerism. Electronics and consumer goods are growing rapidly, driving the blister packaging industry as well. Decline in markets of Syria and Iran have been compensated by high growth in the GCC countries.



- Latin America is a growth engine, with Brazil positioned as the fourth largest pharmaceuticals market in the world. Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil are among the largest producers of non-patented generic drugs, which are exported to over 40 countries. Mexico being a member of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), has access to the lucrative markets of US and Canada, which has resulted in Mexico becoming a manufacturing hub for international pharmaceutical companies.



Alternatives to blister packaging such as Stretch and Skin packaging are gaining popularity due to increased performance. More durability, toughness, improved aesthetics and lower material use are advantages over conventional blister packaging.



Key Developments



- In January 2019, Constantia Flexibles launched its new packaging system, Flexible Blister. The new packaging system will find application in oral dosage pharmaceuticals and can accommodate various specifications for sizes and shapes.



- In 2016, Constantia Flexibles launched "Blister Eco", a pharmaceutical packaging lidding foil for low barrier products, in the U.S. market. The lidding foil offers superior barrier properties and excellent in-line and off-line printability.



- In 2016, Klockner Pentaplast launched Pentapharm LiquiGuard, a new range of pharmaceutical blister films. The new film offers low leachability, high heat stability, odor & flavor retention, and one stage forming & packaging of hot-fill products. The product can be used in wide range of applications such as nutraceuticals, chewables, pharmaceuticals, unit dose liquids, veterinary, and formulations sensitive to flavor or odor loss packaging.



- In May 2019, Bellwyck Pharma Services, expanded its blistering capabilities by adding a new blistering line at packaging facility located in Ontario, Canada. The new machine has cold form, thermo form and deep draw blister capabilities. The expansion will help the company to meet increasing demand for blister packaging.



- In 2017, PCI Pharma Services acquired Millmount Healthcare, a pharmaceutical and healthcare contract packaging services provider. Millmount offers blister packaging, cold chain packaging, and bottling & tube filling services. The acquisition will help PCI Pharma Services to expand its market presence.



The major players in the blister packaging market include Constantia Flexibles, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Klockner (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Tekni-plex, Inc. (U.S.), and Display Pack, Inc. (U.S.).