Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF).



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) ended lower -2.03% and complete the day at $1.45. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 479,848. After opening at $1.48, the stock hit as high as $1.52. However, it traded between $0.78 and $27.74 over the last twelve months.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses. It offers OMONTYS (peginesatide) injection for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in adult patients on dialysis



Has AFFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Decision Diagnostics Corp(OTCBB:DECN) closed yesterday at $0.650, a +35.42% increase. Around 971,868 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 215,337 shares. The company is now valued at around $13.76 million.



Decision Diagnostics Corp. distributes prescription and non-prescription diagnostics, and home testing products in the United States. The company provides bulk prescription drugs on a wholesale basis; and distributes diabetes diagnostics and supplies. It also offers ostomy, wound care, and post-surgery medical products



For How Long DECN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) moved -0.34 percent lower at $0.119 and traded between $0.11 and $0.12 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.58%, which stands at -9.81% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -41.86%.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LIGHTSTREAM RES(OTCMKTS:LSTMF) shares fall, losing -0.15 percent to close at $7.09. The stock is down around -16.3% this year and -16.3% for the last 12 months. Around 93,221 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 101,540 shares.



Lightstream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada



Will LSTMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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