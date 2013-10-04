Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC), Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF).



ALACER GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:ALIAF) ended higher +0.15% and complete the day at $2.95. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 19,939. After opening at $3.03, the stock hit as high as $3.03. However, it traded between $1.88 and $7.21 over the last twelve months.



For How Long ALIAF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) closed yesterday at $0.0700. Around 2.07 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.32 million shares. The company is now valued at around $5.74 million.



Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies. The company integrates breed hydroponic equipment with technology to create solutions for the cultivation of indoor agriculture.



How Should Investors Trade TRTC Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Metrospaces Inc(OTCMKTS:MSPC) moved +24.00 percent higher at $0.0031 and traded between $0.0028 and $0.0044 after opening the day at $0.0029. Its performance over the last five days remained 14.81%, which stands at -89.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -96.12%.



Metrospaces, Inc., formerly Strata Capital Corp, is a development-stage company. The Company is the parent of Urban Spaces, Inc. (Urban Spaces).



For How Long MSPC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Daimler AG (USA)(OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares rose, gaining +0.38 percent to close at $78.67. The stock is up around 43.11% this year and 61.57% for the last 12 months. Around 41,679 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 36,468 shares.



Daimler AG is a Germany-based company that develops, manufactures and distributes a range of automotive products, mainly passenger cars, trucks, vans and buses, as well as manages the Daimler Group. It also provides financial and other services relating to its automotive businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy DDAIF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/