Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII),TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII),TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY).



All Grade Mining Inc(OTCMKTS:HYII) ended lower -50.00% and complete the day at $0.0001. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 690.24 million. After opening at $0.0002, the stock hit as high as $0.0002. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.077 over the last twelve months.



All Grade Mining, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on the extraction of iron ore in South America, primarily in Chile.



Has HYII Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TechnoConcepts, Inc.(OTCMKTS:TCPS) closed yesterday at $0.0087, a +22.25% increase. Around 5.57 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.38 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 839,518.



TechnoConcepts, Inc. doing business as Terocelo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of wireless communications semiconductors in the United States



For How Long TCPS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) moved -3.75 percent lower at $0.0770 and traded between $0.07 and $0.08 after opening the day at $0.08. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.94%, which stands at 4.76% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 431.03%.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing; aerospace and defense manufacturing; additive manufacturing



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares fall, losing -1.11 percent to close at $40.04. The stock is up around 6.24% this year and 25.12% for the last 12 months. Around 50,897 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 64,950 shares.



VMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups



Will LVMUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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