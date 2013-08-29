Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY), BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY), GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY).



Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY) ended lower -22.22% and complete the day at $0.0007. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 111.38 million. After opening at $0.001, the stock hit as high as $0.001. However, it traded between $0.0002 and $0.0175 over the last twelve months.



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc. (AEGY) is a development-stage company. The Company was formed for the purpose of establishing a renewable fuel sources initially within the State of Florida.



Has AEGY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) closed yesterday at $25.55, a -1.01% decrease. Around 61,621 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 70,745 shares. The company is now valued at around $37.70 billion.



Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the insurance sector. The Company provides a range of general and life insurance products and services for individuals, small business, mid-sized and large-sized companies, and multinational corporations.



Has ZURVY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BASF SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BASFY) moved -2.01 percent lower at $88.78 and traded between $88.61 and $89.20 after opening the day at $88.61. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.28%, which stands at 0.97% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -6.55%.



BASF SE is a German chemical company. It diversifies its activities into five business segments: Chemicals, providing basic products and specialties including nitric acid and methanol, basic chemicals including ethylene and butadiene and intermediates, among others; Performance Products, providing products for the coatings and paints industry, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners industry, vitamins, enzymes



Why Should Investors Buy BASFY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



GDF Suez SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:GDFZY) shares rose, gaining +2.53 percent to close at $22.32. The stock is up around 6.08% this year and -9.42% for the last 12 months. Around 98,917 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 66,446 shares.



GDF Suez SA is a France-based natural gas and electricity supplier. Its operations are organized in following business lines: Energy Europe, engaged in the production of electricity and distribution and supplying of gas through divisions in Benelux and Germany, the rest of European countries; Energy International which supplies North and Latin America, Middle East,



Why Should Investors Buy GDFZY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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