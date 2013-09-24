Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - AMERICAN FIRST FINAN(OTCMKTS:AFRS), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), PETROMINERALES LTD(OTCMKTS:PMGLF), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMERICAN FIRST FINAN(OTCMKTS:AFRS), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), PETROMINERALES LTD(OTCMKTS:PMGLF), Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG).



AMERICAN FIRST FINAN(OTCMKTS:AFRS) ended lower -48.00% and complete the day at $0.130. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 806,482. After opening at $0.35, the stock hit as high as $0.40. However, it traded between $0.12 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



American First Financial, Inc., a specialty mortgage origination firm that deals in wholesale lending activities. It acts as a broker agent for mortgage loans. The company accepts loan submissions from independent retail mortgage brokers and presenting loans to approved wholesale lenders for underwriting and funding.



Has AFRS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) closed yesterday at $15.59, a -0.19% decrease. Around 5.06 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 721,378 shares. The company is now valued at around $45.69 billion.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais



Has DANOY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PETROMINERALES LTD(OTCMKTS:PMGLF) moved +2.74 percent higher at $7.19 and traded between $7.01 and $7.27 after opening the day at $7.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.1%, which stands at 22.52% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -12.69%.



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. It has exploration blocks covering approximately 1.6 million acres in Colombia, 8.2 million gross acres in Peru, and approximately 40,000 gross acres in Brazil.



For How Long PMGLF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Amarium Technologies Inc.(OTCMKTS:AMMG) shares fall, losing -1.96 percent to close at $0.500. The stock is up around 138.1% this year and 316.67% for the last 12 months. Around 516,097 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 541,084 shares.



Amarium Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software solutions and network security products in the United States and the People?s Republic of China. It offers EdgeForce security platforms that are designed to provide protection against destructive attacks by providing firewall



Will AMMG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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