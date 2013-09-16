Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), United American Healthcare.(OTCMKTS:UAHC), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), United American Healthcare.(OTCMKTS:UAHC), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY).



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) ended higher +13.33% and complete the day at $0.0017. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 222.38 million. After opening at $0.0014, the stock hit as high as $0.002. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0049 over the last twelve months.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



For How Long CBYI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



United American Healthcare.(OTCMKTS:UAHC) closed yesterday at $0.138, a 14.15% increase. Around 2.05 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 153,988 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.63 million.



United American Healthcare Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry in the United States. The company offers laser-based metal fabrication services; and supplies precision components to customers developing products for use in a range of medical specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, gynecology, ophthalmology, and urology



For How Long UAHC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) moved -3.60 percent lower at $0.120 and traded between $0.12 and $0.14 after opening the day at $0.14. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.03%, which stands at -8.37% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -42.62%.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread, varnishes, and adhesives; SmartDNA, a patented security system for stores, warehouses, banks, pharmacies



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares rose, gaining +1.17 percent to close at $20.70. The stock is up around 13.11% this year and 26.67% for the last 12 months. Around 197,211 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 124,362 shares.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones; and accessories and parts, audio and video products, batteries and power products, cables and connectors, carrying cases



Why Should Investors Buy LNVGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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