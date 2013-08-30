Blistering Penny Stocks in the News -Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), AWILCO, GRID PETROLEUM CORP

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), AWILCO (OTCMKTS: AWLCF), GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS: GRPR).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: DSNY) increased 4.69% and closed at $2.23 on a traded volume of 67.760 shares, in comparison to 227.697 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 259.68%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $115.88 million and its total outstanding shares are 57.96 million.



Will DSNY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) plunged -0.69% and closed at $26.22 on a traded volume of 10.438 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 11.643 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $25.97 and $26.29.



Will MITEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



AWILCO (OTCMKTS: AWLCF) jumped 0.11% and closed at $18.37. So far in three months, the stock is up 13.05%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.85 and $20.00 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.48. Its introductory price for the day was $18.37, with the overall traded volume of 69.147 shares.



Will AWLCF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Awilco Drilling PLC provides contract drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom.



GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS: GRPR) after opening its shares at the price of $0.0008, showed no change, close at $0.0008 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 59.38 million shares, in comparison to 71.23 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0001 and $0.013 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.0008.



How Should Investors Trade GRPR Now? Find Out Here



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America.



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