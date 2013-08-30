Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +0.08% and complete the day at $12.80. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 456,415. After opening at $12.78, the stock hit as high as $12.86. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.20 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG is a Germany-based integrated telecommunications provider offering its customers around the world a portfolio of services in the areas of telecommunications and information technology (IT).



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Terra Tech Corp(OTCBB:TRTC) closed yesterday at $0.122, a -18.67% decrease. Around 2.53 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 894,646 shares. The company is now valued at around $10.01 million.



Terra Tech Corp., formerly Private Secretary, Inc., through its subsidiary GrowOp Technology Ltd. (GrowOp Technology) specializes in controlled agricultural technologies.



Has TRTC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) moved +0.11 percent higher at $9.16 and traded between $8.99 and $9.17 after opening the day at $8.99. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.76%, which stands at 8.02% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 50.91%.



Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines. The System Communications segment provides system network and mobile communications-related products and services.



For How Long PCRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) shares fall, losing -33.33 percent to close at $0.0010. The stock is down around -9.09% this year and -80% for the last 12 months. Around 195.86M shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 71.56M shares.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia



Will PTAH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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