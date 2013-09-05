Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI), PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI).



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH) ended higher +50.00% and complete the day at $0.0120. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 15.58 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products. The company utilizes the transdermal delivery system to develop and commercialize a portfolio of topical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products targeting various skin and tissue conditions, including female sexual dysfunction



For How Long EAPH will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) closed yesterday at $7.90, a +1.67% increase. Around 607,859 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 647,861 shares. The company is now valued at around $91.97 billion.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate. The company also engages in the storage, transportation, and sale of gas; and processing of oil, gas condensate, and other hydrocarbons, as well as sale of refined products. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of electric and heat energy.



For How Long OGZPY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) moved +71.43 percent higher at $0.0012 and traded between $0.0008 and $0.0013 after opening the day at $0.0009. Its performance over the last five days remained 500%, which stands at 1100% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 1100%.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses. The company was formerly known as Cal-Bay Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Cal Bay International, Inc. in March 2001. Cal Bay International, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.



For How Long CBYI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



PacWest Equities Inc(OTCMKTS:PWEI) shares fall, losing -7.69 percent to close at $0.0600. The stock is down around -62.5% this year and -40% for the last 12 months. Around 6.08 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 1.10million shares.



PacWest Equities Inc., a development stage company, provides solutions for the production of livestock based consumables or human based protein and vegetable consumables. It offers MobileFeed system that produces fodder for livestock, such as cattle, hogs, poultry, and equine; and MobileFood system



Will PWEI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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