Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - FALCON OIL & GAS LTD(OTCMKTS:FOLGF), ProTek Capital Inc(OTCMKTS:PRPM), MIDAS GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:MDRPF), TNT Express N.V.(OTCMKTS:TNTEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FALCON OIL & GAS LTD(OTCMKTS:FOLGF), ProTek Capital Inc(OTCMKTS:PRPM), MIDAS GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:MDRPF), TNT Express N.V.(OTCMKTS:TNTEY).



FALCON OIL & GAS LTD(OTCMKTS:FOLGF) ended lower -7.22% and complete the day at $0.167. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 429,063. After opening at $0.17, the stock hit as high as $0.18. However, it traded between $0.15 and $0.32over the last twelve months.



Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds interests in 4 exploration permits covering 7,000,000 acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.



Has FOLGF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ProTek Capital Inc(OTCMKTS:PRPM) closed yesterday at $0.0003. Around 38.42 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 32.50 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 908,166.



ProTek Capital, Inc, formerly Propalms, Inc. is focused in investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. The objective of ProTek Capital, Inc is to provide the possible risk-return value for all its shareholders by making direct investments or outright purchases into foreign and domestic private and public software companies.



How Should Investors Trade PRPM Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



MIDAS GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:MDRPF) moved -4.42 percent lower at $0.973 and traded between $0.97 and $1.02 after opening the day at $1.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -15.73%, which stands at 14.47% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -55.48%.



Midas Gold Corp., an exploration-stage mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interest in the Golden Meadows project that consists of unpatented and patented claims covering an area of approximately 10,698 hectares located in the Valley county, Idaho.



Why Should Investors Buy MDRPF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TNT Express N.V.(OTCMKTS:TNTEY) shares fall, losing -0.68 percent to close at $8.77. The stock is down around -22.66% this year and -21.06% for the last 12 months. Around 20,605 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 40,250 shares.



TNT Express N.V. provides door-to-door express delivery services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It picks up, transports, and delivers documents, parcels, and freight. The company operates interconnected international air and road networks in Europe, the Middle East



Will TNTEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/