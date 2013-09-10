Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF).



Federal National Mortgage Association(OTCBB:FNMA) ended lower -0.81% and complete the day at $1.23. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.08 million. After opening at $1.24, the stock hit as high as $1.25. However, it traded between $0.24 and $5.44 over the last twelve months.



Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). It operates in three segments: Single-Family Credit Guaranty, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.



Has FNMA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC) closed yesterday at $4.76, a +228.28% increase. Around 1.75 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 370,543shares. The company is now valued at around $765.94 million.



NanoViricides, Inc.is a development-stage company. The Company is a nano-biopharmaceutical (nanomedicine) company whose business goals are to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. The Company has several drugs in various stages of early development



For How Long NNVC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved +14.53 percent higher at $2.05 and traded between $1.71 and $2.10 after opening the day at $1.78. Its performance over the last five days remained 72.27%, which stands at -51.4% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 17.82%.



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



EXTENDICARE INC(OTCMKTS:EXETF) trade close at $6.34. The stock is down around -18.05% this year and -23.24% for the last 12 months. Around 271,846 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume 50,189 shares.



Extendicare Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-acute and long-term senior care services in North America. The company operates in two segments, United States Canada.



Can EXETF Show a Strong Recovery? Find out in This Research Report



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/