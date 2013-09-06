Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Fortinet Inc(NASDAQ:FTNT), InterMune Inc(NASDAQ:ITMN), Corinthian Colleges Inc(NASDAQ:COCO), Responsys Inc(NASDAQ:MKTG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fortinet Inc(NASDAQ:FTNT), InterMune Inc(NASDAQ:ITMN), Corinthian Colleges Inc(NASDAQ:COCO), Responsys Inc(NASDAQ:MKTG).



Fortinet Inc(NASDAQ:FTNT) ended higher +0.05% and complete the day at $19.81. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.13 million. After opening at $19.79, the stock hit as high as $19.99. However, it traded between $16.47and $28.23 over the last twelve months.



Fortinet, Inc. provides network security solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate physical and virtual appliances that provide a set of security and networking functions, including firewall, VPN, application control, antivirus, intrusion prevention, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration



For How Long FTNT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



InterMune Inc(NASDAQ:ITMN) closed yesterday at $14.87, a -0.80% decrease. Around 1.12 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.14 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.22 billion.



InterMune, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies in pulmonology and orphan fibrotic diseases. The company focuses on therapies for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a progressive and fatal lung disease



Has ITMN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Corinthian Colleges Inc(NASDAQ:COCO) moved +2.40 percent higher at $2.13 and traded between $2.08 and $2.19 after opening the day at $2.08. Its performance over the last five days remained -20.82%, which stands at -13.06% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -13.06%.



Corinthian Colleges, Inc. operates as a post-secondary education company. It offers various diploma programs, as well as associates, bachelors, and masters degrees.



For How Long COCO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Responsys Inc(NASDAQ:MKTG) shares rose, gaining +4.45 percent to close at $15.27 The stock is up around 156.21% this year and 59.23% for the last 12 months. Around 1.10 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 392,035 shares.



Responsys, Inc. provides email and cross-channel marketing solutions that enable companies to engage in relationship-based marketing across various interactive channels



Why Should Investors Buy MKTG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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