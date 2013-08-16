Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ), AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS), Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF), AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY)



FREDDIE MAC PFD Z(OTCBB:FMCKJ) ended lower -0.85% and complete the day at $4.65. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.00 million. After opening at $4.68, the stock hit as high as $4.70. However, it traded between $0.42 and $7.24 over the last twelve months.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Has FMCKJ Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMARANTUS BIOSCIENCE HOLDINGS, INC.(OTCBB:AMBS) closed yesterday at $0.0323, a -7.71% decrease. Around 4.86 million shares. The company is now valued at around $12.44 million.

Amarantus BioScience Holdings, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates and diagnostic blood tests to diagnose and treat human diseases in the United States.



Has AMBS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Bombardier, Inc.-Ord Shs(OTCMKTS:BDRBF) moved -0.26 percent lower at $4.69 and traded between $4.63 and $4.70 after opening the day at $4.6522.

Bombardier, Inc. is a Canada-based aerospace and transportation company. The Company operates in two segments: aerospace and rail transportation. The aerospace segment is structured by market segment (business aircraft, commercial aircraft and services), which is reflective of its organizational structure.



Why Should Investors Buy BDRBF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



AIA Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares fall, losing -1.47 percent to close at $18.47. The stock is up around 16.7% this year and 33% for the last 12 months. Around 46,560 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 96,974 shares.

AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Will AAGIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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