Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HTHIY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HTHIY), Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF), Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY).



Hitachi, Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) decreased -1.65% and closed at $59.68 on a traded volume of 28.698 shares, in comparison to 31.953 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.72%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $28.83 billion and its total outstanding shares are 483.05 million.



Will HTHIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Hitachi, Ltd. primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of products, as well as in the provision of services in the segments of information and telecommunication systems.



Latteno Food Corp (OTCMKTS: LATF) plunged -16.67% and closed at $0.0010 on a traded volume of 51.46 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 24.55 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -85.71%.



Will LATF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries.



Terra Tech Corp (OTCBB: TRTC) jumped6.28% and closed at $0.110. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.17%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.06 and $0.66 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.12. Its introductory price for the day was $0.10, with the overall traded volume of 541.379 shares.



Will TRTC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Terra Tech Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of horticulture equipment for growers in the United States.



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) after opening its trade at the price of $3.41 jumped 0.59% to close at $3.43 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 171.868 shares, in comparison to 485.282 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.05 and $4.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.45.



Will ALSMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



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