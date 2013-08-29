Blistering Penny Stocks in the News -HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS: BLLAY), KOC HOLDINGS as (OTCMKTS: KHOLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY), BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS: BLLAY), KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY).



HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (OTCMKTS: HRTPY) increased 2.42% and closed at $0.339 on a traded volume of 993.772 shares, in comparison to448.791 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -71.98%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $195.45 million.



Will HRTPY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



HRT Participações em Petróleo S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CHEUY) soared 0.58% and closed at $13.87 on a traded volume of 46.482 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 82.153 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -4.87%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.75and $13.93.



Will CHEUY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in real estate property investment and development activities primarily in Hong Kong.



BILLABONG INTL ADR (OTCMKTS: BLLAY) dropped -13.97% and closed at $0.770. So far in three months, the stock is down -26.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.20 and $3.12 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.81. Its introductory price for the day was $0.79, with the overall traded volume of 358.753 shares.



Will BLLAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hard goods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



KOC HOLDINGS AS (OTCMKTS: KHOLY) after opening its shares at the price of $19.54, dropped -1.06% to close at $19.55 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 35.984 shares, in comparison to 30.574 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $19.24 and $33.04 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $19.59.



Will KHOLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Koç Holding A.S. operates in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other sectors in Turkey and internationally. Its Energy segment engages in the retail and wholesale of liquefied petroleum gas, and wholesale marketing of fuels and consumer durables; and refining, retailing, and shipping of crude oil and petroleum products.



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