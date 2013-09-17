Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Intertape Polymer Group (USA)(OTCMKTS:ITPOF), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Intertape Polymer Group (USA)(OTCMKTS:ITPOF), First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI).



Intertape Polymer Group (USA)(OTCMKTS:ITPOF) ended higher +3.67% and complete the day at $15.02. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 58,100. After opening at $14.69, the stock hit as high as $15.11. However, it traded between $6.03 and $15.11 over the last twelve months.



Intertape Polymer Group Inc. operates in the packaging industry in North America and internationally. The company manufactures and sells paper and film based tapes, including carton sealing tapes, such as hot melt, acrylic, natural rubber



For How Long ITPOF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



First Liberty Power Corp(OTCMKTS:FLPC) closed yesterday at $0.0210, a +5.00% increase. Around 12.41 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 4.02 million shares. The company is now valued at around $9.80 million.



First Liberty Power Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and refining of strategic industrial metals in the United States. Its primary target elements include lithium, antimony, vanadium, uranium, and graphite



For How Long FLPC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) moved -5.37 percent lower at $0.104 and traded between $0.10 and $0.11 after opening the day at $0.11. Its performance over the last five days remained 26.71%, which stands at -5.37% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 35.82%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy,



Why Should Investors Buy ELTP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CAL-BAY INTL INC(OTCMKTS:CBYI) shares rose, gaining +23.53 percent to close at $0.0021. The stock is up around 2000% this year and 2000% for the last 12 months. Around 138.31 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 103.62 million shares.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy CBYI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/