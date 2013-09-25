Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ).



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) ended higher +3.05% and complete the day at $21.30. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 71,862. After opening at $21.11, the stock hit as high as $21.35. However, it traded between $15.73 and $23.22 over the last twelve months.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices



For How Long LNVGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) closed yesterday at $0.135, a -2.88% decrease. Around 1.26 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.93 million shares. The company is now valued at around $86.03 million.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function; Cinnergenc



Has NVLX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Patriot Coal Corporation(OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) shares rose, gaining +2.61 percent to close at $0.114 The stock is down around -94.79% this year and -94.79% for the last 12 months. Around 1.43 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.77 million shares.



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States



Why Should Investors Buy PCXCQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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