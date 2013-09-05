Blistering Penny Stocks in the News -NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY), BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY), MIDAS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: MDRPF), TruLan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS: TRLR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) MIDAS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: MDRPF) TruLan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS: TRLR).



NITTO DENKO ADR (OTCMKTS: NDEKY) increased 4.43% and closed at $28.51 on a traded volume of 94.526 shares, in comparison to 11.041 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 16.84%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $9.49 billion.



Will NDEKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches.



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS: BNPQY) soared 0.94% and closed at $32.15 on a traded volume of 39.727 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 89.010 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 8.65%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.41 and $32.18.



Will BNPQY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans.



MIDAS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS: MDRPF) dropped -2.62% and closed at $0.929. So far in three months, the stock is up 11.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.64 and $3.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.98. Its introductory price for the day was $0.96, with the overall traded volume of 215.094 shares.



Will MDRPF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



TruLan Resources Inc (OTCMKTS: TRLR) after opening its trade at the price of $0.01 jumped 8.57% to close at $0.0076 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.09 million shares, in comparison to 2.07 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0048 and $1.70 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.001.



Will TRLR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TruLan Resources Inc. operates as an exploration and mining development company. The company focuses on gold, silver, and platinum group metal projects in North and South America.



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