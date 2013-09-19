Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - PARKLAND FUEL CORP(OTCMKTS:PKIUF), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PARKLAND FUEL CORP(OTCMKTS:PKIUF), Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMH).



PARKLAND FUEL CORP(OTCMKTS:PKIUF) ended higher +1.14% and complete the day at $17.25. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 101,310. After opening at $17.25, the stock hit as high as $17.28. However, it traded between $15.18 and $20.19 over the last twelve months.



Parkland Fuel Corporation engages in marketing and distributing refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, wholesale, and home heating fuel customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Fuel Marketing, Non-Fuel Commercial, and Other Non-Fuel.



For How Long PKIUF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) closed yesterday at $0.0075, a +5.63% increase. Around 20.51 million shares were traded. The company is now valued at around $1.41 million.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012.



For How Long SITS Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY) moved +0.82 percent higher at $12.29 and traded between $11.91 and $12.32 after opening the day at $11.91. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.49%, which stands at -4.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -30.21%.



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company operates through four segments: Personal Services, Value Services, Business Services, and Global Services.



For How Long KDDIY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMH) shares rose, gaining +3.46 percent to close at $39.73. The stock is up around 9.03% this year and 19.85% for the last 12 months. Around 104,340 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 63,895 shares.



LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SA engages in the manufacture and sale of luxury products. The company operates through Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing business groups.



Why Should Investors Buy LVMH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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