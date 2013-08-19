Blistering Penny Stocks in the News: Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX), BILLABONG INTL LTD a (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX), BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF), Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD), SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF)



Patient Safety Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:PSTX) opened its shares at the price of $2.15 for the day. Its closing price was $2.01 after losing -4.29% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 53,269.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 49,020.00 shares. The beta of PSTX stands at-0.21.



Patient Safety Technologies, Inc. (Patient Safety) focuses on the development, marketing and sale of products designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs in the healthcare industry.



Has PSTX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS:BLLAF) percentage change surged +4.67% to close at $0.515 with the total traded volume of 791,502.00 shares, and average volume of 808,802.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.13 - $1.55, while its day lowest price was $0.49 and it hit its day highest price at $0.52.



Billabong International Limited engages in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hardgoods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia.



Why Should Investors Buy BLLAF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Worlds Inc (OTCBB:WDDD) started its trading session with the price of $0.22 and closed at $0.220 by scoring -2.22%. WDDD’s stocks traded with total volume of 324,970.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 524,541.00 shares. The beta of WDDD stands at -0.24. Day range of the stock was $0.22-$0.23.



Worlds Inc., (Worlds.com) was a three-dimensional (3D) entertainment portal, which leveraged its technology, which the Company retained through its portfolio, to offer visitors a network of virtual, multi-user environments which the Company calls worlds.



Has WDDD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up?Find Out Here



SANDSTORM METALS & E (OTCMKTS:STTYF) ended its day with the gain of +13.89% and closed at the price of $1.23 after opening at $1.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 45,336.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 121,964.00 shares.



Sandstorm Metals & Energy Ltd. operates as a non-operating commodity streaming company.



For How Long STTYF’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



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