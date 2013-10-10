Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Sauer Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:SENY), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE), Kalahari Greentech Inc(OTCMKTS:KHGT), Puget Technologies Inc(OTCBB:PUGE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sauer Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:SENY), Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE), Kalahari Greentech Inc(OTCMKTS:KHGT), Puget Technologies Inc(OTCBB:PUGE).



Sauer Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:SENY) ended higher +79.17% and complete the day at $0.215. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.26 million. After opening at $0.15, the stock hit as high as $0.22. However, it traded between $0.08 and $0.40 over the last twelve months.



Sauer Energy, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) for commercial and residential uses.



For How Long SENY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Biozone Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:BZNE) closed yesterday at $0.453, a -16.11% decrease. Around 1.82 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.05 million shares. The company is now valued at around $31.53 million.



Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing and manufacturing over the counter (OTC) drug products, and cosmetic and beauty products on behalf of third parties in the United States and internationally.



Has BZNE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Kalahari Greentech Inc(OTCMKTS:KHGT) moved +125.00 percent higher at $0.0018 and traded between $0.0009 and $0.0027 after opening the day at $0.0009. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.67%, which stands at -14.29% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -74.29%.



As of January 12, 2012, Kalahari Greentech, Inc. was acquired by American Silver and Gold LLC, in a reverse merger transaction. Kalahari Greentech, Inc., a development-stage company, focuses on the development, construction, and operation of wind and solar energy projects. It also focuses to seek out opportunities to utilize its technology to develop renewable energy sources.



For How Long KHGT Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Puget Technologies Inc(OTCBB:PUGE) shares fall, losing -5.92 percent to close at $1.43. Around 260,297 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 16,384 shares.



Puget Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and distributes energy drink products. The company offers B-29 carbonated beverage and energy shots.



Will PUGE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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