Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Premiere Opportunities Group Inc(OTCMKTS:PPBL), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT ), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Premiere Opportunities Group Inc(OTCMKTS:PPBL), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT ), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY)



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) ended lower -1.35% and complete the day at $11.69. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 80,726. After opening at $11.74, the stock hit as high as $11.80. However, it traded between $10.52 and $14.85 over the last twelve months.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Has SBRCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Premiere Opportunities Group Inc(OTCMKTS:PPBL) closed yesterday at $0.0090, a +25.00% increase. Around 3.47 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 832,028 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.30 million.



Premiere Opportunities Group, Inc., formerly Premiere Publishing Group, Inc., was a magazine publishing company. The Company’s primary objective is to identify an operating company with a view to achieving long-term growth. The Company had operated principally through two wholly owned subsidiaries Sobe Life LLC and Poker Life LLC



For How Long PPBL Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT ) moved -0.92 percent lower at $0.0322 and traded between $0.03 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.03. Its performance over the last five days remained -18.69%, which stands at -28.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -12.97%.



GrowLife, Inc., formerly, Phototron Holdings, Inc. sells and distributse mini-hydroponic greenhouses (Phototron Units) and horticultural seeds, mineral nutrient solutions, growing mediums and germination kits. On February 14, 2011, the Company entered into an agreement and plan of merger (Merger Agreement) with PHI Merger Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary (MergerCo), and Phototron, Inc., (Phototron). On March 9, 2011, MergerCo was merged with and into Phototron and Phototron became its wholly owned subsidiary.



Why Should Investors Buy PHOT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares fall, losing -0.70 percent to close at $26.57. The stock is down around -14.48% this year and 6.71% for the last 12 months. Around 137,096 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 222,580 shares.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



Will FANUY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at:http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/