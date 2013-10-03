Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Siga Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:SGAE), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), BYD COMPANY LTD ADR(OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Siga Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:SGAE), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE), BYD COMPANY LTD ADR(OTCMKTS:BYDDY).



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) ended lower -1.22% and complete the day at $12.14. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 138,435. After opening at $12.15, the stock hit as high as $12.20. However, it traded between $10.49 and $14.85 over the last twelve months.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Has SBRCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Siga Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:SGAE) closed yesterday at $0.0225, a +12.50% increase. Around 4.62 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 418,317 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.01 million.



Siga Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires and develops mineral properties in North and South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits



For How Long SGAE Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) moved -8.16 percent lower at $0.0045 and traded between $0.0042 and $0.0054 after opening the day at $0.0046. Its performance over the last five days remained -26.32%, which stands at -32.84% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 50%.



Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras; 4 mega-watts per hour Iscan hydro-electric project situated in Olancho, Honduras



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



BYD COMPANY LTD ADR(OTCMKTS:BYDDY) shares rose, gaining +2.93 percent to close at $9.13. The stock is up around 50.66% this year and 166.96% for the last 12 months. Around 140,708 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 62,802 shares.



BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries, automobiles and related products, handset components, and LCD and other electronic products



Why Should Investors Buy BYDDY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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