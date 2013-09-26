Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - SourcingLink.net, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SNET), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SourcingLink.net, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SNET), TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN), Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL).



SourcingLink.net, Inc.(OTCMKTS:SNET) ended lower -43.00% and complete the day at $0.0399. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.57 million. After opening at $0.09, the stock hit as high as $0.09. However, it traded between $0.03 and $1.15 over the last twelve months.



SourcingLink.net Inc. operates as an exploration and development company with a focus on rare metals and rare earth elements. It primarily focuses on acquiring 100% interest in the Eldor Rare Earth Property Claims (Eldor Project) located in Northern Quebec, Canada.



Has SNET Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



TOKYO ELECTRON LTD(OTCMKTS:TOELY) closed yesterday at $14.08, a -1.19% decrease. Around 230,558 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 66,128 shares. The company is now valued at around $10.29 billion.



Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment (SPE), flat panel display (FPD), and photovoltaic cell (PV) production equipment to semiconductor and liquid crystal display (LCD) panel manufacturers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia



Has TOELY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCMKTS:APDN) moved -3.68 percent lower at $0.102 and traded between $0.10 and $0.11 after opening the day at $0.11. Its performance over the last five days remained -15.27%, which stands at -26.55% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -51.38%.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments, thermal ribbon, thread



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Plandai Biotechnology Inc(OTCMKTS:PLPL) shares rose, gaining +2.58 percent to close at $0.755. The stock is up around 277.5% this year and 277.5% for the last 12 months. Around 591,503 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 127,408 shares.



Plandaí Biotechnology, Inc. focuses on the farming of whole fruits, vegetables, and live plant material. It produces and sells timber and agricultural products from its farm and tea estate holdings in South Africa.



Why Should Investors Buy PLPL After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/