Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF).



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) ended higher +2.48% and complete the day at $2.85. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 88,910. After opening at $2.79, the stock hit as high as $2.89. However, it traded between $2.60 and $4.77 over the last twelve months.



Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas interests in Alberta, Canada and Montana, the United States



For How Long SCPZF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) closed yesterday at $21.73, a +0.92% increase. Around 63,281 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 151,038 shares. The company is now valued at around $11.32 billion.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones



For How Long LNVGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved -0.13 percent lower at $45.76 and traded between $45.52 and $45.81 after opening the day at $45.72. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.95%, which stands at -1.21% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.27%.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



Why Should Investors Buy VLKAY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares rose, gaining +2.60 percent to close at $1.58. The stock is up around 446.71% this year and 465.3% for the last 12 months. Around 178,083 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 408,787 shares.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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