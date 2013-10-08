Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Bullfrog Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:BFGC), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI), ECOtality Inc(OTCMKTS:ECTYQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), Bullfrog Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:BFGC), Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI), ECOtality Inc(OTCMKTS:ECTYQ).



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) ended higher +23.94% and complete the day at $1.16. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 3.45 million. After opening at $0.94, the stock hit as high as $1.16. However, it traded between $0.32 and $2.53 over the last twelve months.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia. It is involved in developing Probuphine, an investigational subdermal implant for the treatment of opioid dependence.



For How Long TTNP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Bullfrog Gold Corp(OTCMKTS:BFGC) closed yesterday at $0.249, a -22.34% decrease. Around 3.54 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 184,907 shares. The company is now valued at around $10.95 million.



Bullfrog Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver ores, as well as zinc, lead, and copper ores.



Has BFGC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:CBYI) moved -83.33 percent lower at $0.0003 and traded between $0.0002 and $0.0016 after opening the day at $0.0006. Its performance over the last five days remained -82.35%, which stands at -91.43% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 200%.



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



Why Should Investors Buy CBYI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



ECOtality Inc(OTCMKTS:ECTYQ) shares fall, losing -18.18 percent to close at $0.0900. The stock is down around -79.4% this year and -81.63% for the last 12 months. Around 1.11 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 1.80 million shares.



ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



Will ECTYQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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