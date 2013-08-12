Blistering Penny Stocks in the News - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY), GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY), GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) ended lower -0.24% and complete the day at $62.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 334,936. After opening at $62.20, the stock hit as high as $62.20. However, it traded between $48.38 and $67.50 over the last twelve months.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Marks and Spencer Group Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:MAKSY) closed yesterday at $14.75, a -2.58% decrease. Around 325,575 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 22,993 shares. The company is now valued at around $12.23 billion.



Marks and Spencer Group plc is a United Kingdom retailer. The Company is the holding company of the Marks & Spencer Group of companies. Marks & Spencer is the United Kingdom’s clothing retailer with 731 stores across the country. The Company sells food, homeware and clothing and womenswear, lingerie and menswear.



Has MAKSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GULF COAST ULTRA(OTCMKTS:GULTU) moved +2.33 percent higher at $2.20 and traded between $2.15 and $2.35 after opening the day at $2.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 3.77%, which stands at 8.91% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3.77%.



For How Long GULTU Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) shares rose, gaining +9.09 percent to close at $0.0036. The stock is up around 20% this year and 260% for the last 12 months. Around 35.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 54.22 million shares.



Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin America.



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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