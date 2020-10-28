BLM Coffee Presents Deliciously Affordable Coffee in Support of Black Lives Matter

West Sussex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- BLM Coffee is pleased to present freshly roasted coffee for coffee lovers and simultaneously helps fight racism. The company sources top quality coffee from the black communities from the African Countries. A portion of all the proceeds go to select charities that support the Black Lives Matter movement. Coffee is a great way to support the black community and this crop has been the livelihood of thousands of African families for ages now. That is why BLM Coffee also supports and encourages fair trade practices to help the community and the hardworking farmers.



The main aim is to help the BLM movement gain momentum and that is why they have initiated the crowd funding campaign on GoFundMe. Everyone are welcome to be a part of the movement, donate and become a patron. Contributors can back the crowd funding campaign by making generous donations to help the community get the recognition that they deserve and not be judged by their color; and also simultaneously help the BLM movement gain momentum. Together, the violence inflicted on the black community can be stopped once and for all.



To know more visit http://blmcoffee.co.uk/



Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/black-lives-matter-coffee-company?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1



About http://blmcoffee.co.uk/

BLM Coffee is a new company that offers world class coffee that is deliciously affordable, and which supports fair trade and the Black Lives Matter Movement. The company strives for excellence, diversity, inclusiveness, and transparency.



Media Contact



Flynn Baxter – BLM Coffee

Email: FlynnBaxter11@Gmail.com

Website: http://blmcoffee.co.uk