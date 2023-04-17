Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Block, Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: SQ stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Block, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: SQ stocks, concerns whether certain Block, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) common shares between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022 and that former shareholders of Afterpay securities who acquired unregistered Block, Inc. Class A common stock (and/or corresponding SQ CHESS Depository Interests ("CDI")) ("Block Shares" or "Square Securities") in direct exchange for Afterpay shares pursuant to Block's January 31, 2022 acquisition and stock-for-stock merger with Afterpay, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that, among other things, that defendants made certain material misrepresentations and omissions concerning the Merger. Additionally, the complaint alleges that between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, the defendants deceived the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members, as alleged herein, that between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, the defendants: artificially inflated and maintained the market price of Block securities; and that between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, the defendants caused Plaintiff and other investors who purchased Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022 to purchase or otherwise acquire Block securities at artificially inflated prices.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



