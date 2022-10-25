Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Block, Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



San Francsico, CA based Block, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement.



On April 4, 2022, Block, Inc. announced that a former employee had improperly downloaded certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, on December 10, 2021. The information in the reports included full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity. As many as 8.2 million Cash App Investing customers were affected. Prior to April 4, 2022, the company had not disclosed this information to shareholders.



Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) declined from $149.00 per share on March 29, 2022, to as low as $56.01 per share on June 17, 2022.



The plaintiff claims that between November 4, 2021 and April 4, 2022, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate protocols restricting access to customer sensitive information, that, as a result, a former employee was able to download certain reports of the Company's subsidiary, Cash App Investing, containing full customer names and brokerage account numbers, as well as brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity, that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to suffer significant damage, including reputational harm, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



