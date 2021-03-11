An increase in applications of supply chain management incorporated with blockchain AI technology and decline in the operational cost are estimated to drive the market during the forecast period .
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The global Blockchain AI market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,125.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Blockchain and AI have progressed into leading technologies that can power innovations in almost all industries. They are being used together to enhance everything from healthcare record sharing to food supply chain logistics and financial security.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Machine Learning (ML)
NLP
Context-aware Computing
Computer Vision
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Platform/Tools
Services
Consulting
System Integration & Deployment
Support & Maintenance
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Smart Contracts
Payment & Settlement
Data Security
Data Sharing/Communication
Asset Tracking & Management
Logistics & Supply Chain Management
Business Process Optimization
Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Cloud
On-premises
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Healthcare & Life Science
Manufacturing
Media & Entertainment
Automotive
Other
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Blockchain AI Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Blockchain AI market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain AI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Blockchain AI Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants
4.2.2.2. Blockchain AI technologies enable data monetization
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Limited number of blockchain AI experts
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Blockchain AI Market By Technology Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Machine Learning (ML)
5.1.2. NLP
5.1.3. Context-aware Computing
5.1.4. Computer Vision
Chapter 6. Blockchain AI Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Platform/Tools
6.1.2. Services
6.1.2.1. Consulting
6.1.2.2. System Integration & Deployment
6.1.2.3. Support & Maintenance
Chapter 7. Blockchain AI Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Applications Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Smart Contracts
7.1.2. Payment & Settlement
7.1.3. Data Security
7.1.4. Data Sharing/Communication
7.1.5. Asset Tracking & Management
7.1.6. Logistics & Supply Chain Management
7.1.7. Business process optimization
7.1.8. Other
Chapter 8. Blockchain AI Market By Deployment Mode Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
8.1. Deployment Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
8.1.1. Cloud
8.1.2. On-premises
CONTINUED..!!
