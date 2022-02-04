Blockchain AI Market Projected to Gain $703 Million by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2022 -- According to a new market research report "Blockchain AI Market by Technology (ML & NLP), Component (Platform/Tools & Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application (Smart Contracts, Payments, & Asset Tracking), Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, & Media), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size projected to grow from USD 228 million in 2020 to USD 703 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.3% during the forecast period. The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in Blockchain AI technology to drive market growth.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Blockchain AI Market"

110- Tables

64- Figures

220- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=99143424



By component, the service segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The services segment includes various services required to deploy, execute, and maintain the blockchain AI platform in an organization. These services include technology advisory and consulting, system integration and deployment, and support and maintenance. As the blockchain AI platforms adoption increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. The Infosys High Tech practice enables manufacturers, microprocessors, and system-on-chip products to achieve operational efficiencies by leveraging the synergies between AI and blockchain technologies. The services segment has witnessed tremendous growth in recent years. Therefore, the services segment registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on vertical, the BFSI to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The BFSI segment is focusing on significant technologies, which help secure transactions for customers. In addition, the technology shift from centralized infrastructure management to the distributed ecosystem is paving the way for new business models in payments, internet banking, and financial transaction technologies by leveraging the power of both AI and blockchain solutions. Blockchain and AI solve different financial issues as a standalone solution. Still, they can work together to improve many business processes in the financial industry to make it smarter and perform more effectively. Therefore, BFSI registers the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



North America to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.



North America has several prominent market players delivering Blockchain AI solutions to all end-users in the region. The US and Canada both have strong economic conditions and are expected to be major contributors to the Blockchain AI markets growth. The geographical presence, significant Research and Development (R & D) activities, partnerships, and acquisitions and mergers are the major factors for deploying Blockchain AI and services.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=99143424



Market Players



Key and innovative vendors in the Blockchain AI market include Figure Technologies (US), Cyware Labs (US), Core Scientific (US), NetObjex (US), Fetch.ai (UK), Ai-Blockchain (US), AlphaNetworks (US), Bext360 (US), Blackbird.AI (US), BurstIQ (US), Chainhaus (US), CoinGenius (US), Computable (US), Finalze (US), Gainfy (US), Hannah Systems (US), LiveEdu (UK), Mobs (US), Neurochain Tech (France), Numerai (US), SingularityNET (The Netherlands), Stowk (US), Synapse AI (US), Talla (US), Verisart (US), VIA (US), Vytalyx (US), Wealthblock.AI (US), and Workdone (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blockchain-ai.asp