Blockchain AI Market Size USD 1,125.9 Billion by 2027 : Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

By 2027, the global blockchain AI market size is expected to reach USD 1,125.9 billion and in 2019, the market size was USD 180.7 billion. The most crucial factor driving the market growth is the adoption and implementation of new-age technologies including the Internet of Things and Cloud bases technology. Additionally, the increasing investment in the blockchain AI market is another boosting factor. The rapid urbanization of developed countries is another reason for the rising demands of the global blockchain AI market.



Blockchain AI Market



Blockchain AI is used to investigate the measure of information to offer noteworthy solutions. It is basically a combination of latest technologies. Blockchain and AI are different from one another. They come together and find the flaws of the other one that balances the worst tendencies of each other. Blockchain uses artificial intelligence or AI to create autonomous organizations and monetize user-controlled data. It also creates a marketplace for AI models. On the other hand, artificial intelligence relies on the datasets that are stored on the blockchain. It requires high quality and special skills to manage the blockchain AI technology as it is a complex procedure. During the forecast period, the global blockchain AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.6%.



Blockchain AI Market: Regional Landscape



Owing to high demand from China, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at significant rates during the forecast period. Other factors contributing to market growth are flexible economic conditions and industrialization-motivated policies. Moreover, digitization is growing in APAC leads to the high market sales.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain AI market based on technology, component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:



- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Machine Learning (ML)

o NLP

o Context-aware Computing

o Computer Vision



- Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Platform/Tools

o Services

a. Consulting

b. System Integration & Deployment

c. Support & Maintenance



- Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Smart Contracts

o Payment & Settlement

o Data Security

o Data Sharing/Communication

o Asset Tracking & Management

o Logistics & Supply Chain Management

o Business Process Optimization

o Others



- Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Cloud

o On-premises



- Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Large Enterprises

o SMEs



- Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o BFSI

o Telecom & IT

o Healthcare & Life Science

o Manufacturing

o Media & Entertainment

o Automotive

o Other



- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

o Europe

a. Germany

b. U.K.

c. France

d. BENELUX

e. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

o Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE



