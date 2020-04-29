Blockchain-as-a-Service Market Projected to Grow $15,455 Million by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- According to research report "Blockchain-as-a-Service Market by Component (Tools and Services), Business Application (Supply Chain Management, Smart Contracts, Identity Management, Payments, and GRC Management), Organization Size, Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The Blockchain as a Service market is expected to grow from USD 623.0 Million in 2018 to USD 15,455 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 90.1% during the forecast period.



The major factors driving the market are the low cost of bandwidth, data storage, and computing; and need to lower risks, complexities, and increase efficiency.



Browse 71 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 178 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain-as-a-Service Market - Global Forecast to 2023"



The identity management of the business application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Blockchain as a Service business applications are segmented into supply chain management, identity management, smart contracts, payments, Governance Risk, and Compliance (GRC) management, and others (data storage and trade finance). The identity management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The unavailability of systems for securing the identity of digital entities and online authentication of personal identities are expected to increase the adoption of the blockchain technology. The blockchain technology provides a solution to mitigate the need for central authority and trusted third parties.



Among industries, the Banking, Financial, and Insurance (BFSI) industry is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period



On the basis of industries, the Blockchain as a Service market is segmented into BFSI, telecom and Information Technology (IT), healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and eCommerce, transportation and logistics, government and public sector, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others (real estate, and travel and hospitality). The BFSI industry is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. Blockchain as a Service offerings are revolutionizing the BFSI industry by changing its centralized infrastructure to a decentralized system, thereby giving rise to new business models in various areas such as cross-border payments, remittance, exchanges, internet banking, trade finance, Know Your Customers (KYC), and risk and compliance. Organizations in this industry are leveraging the benefits of decentralization, immutability, efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and security, which are expected to increase the adoption of the blockchain technology across the BFSI industry.



North America is expected to dominate the Blockchain as a Service market during the forecast period



North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the Blockchain as a Service market in 2018, due to technology advancements and the early adoption of the blockchain technology in this region. Whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing adoption of the blockchain technology and huge opportunities across industries in the APAC countries, especially in Australia, Singapore, and Japan.



The report also encompasses different strategies, such as acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, new product launches, and product upgradations, adopted by the major players to increase their shares in the market. Some of the major technology vendors include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Waves Platform (Russia), HPE (US), Baidu (China), Stratis (UK), AWS (US), Huawei (China), KPMG (Netherlands), Accenture (Ireland), PwC (UK), Infosys (India), TCS (India), TO THE NEW (India), Capgemini (France), Deloitte (US), Cognizant (US), EY (UK), NTT Data (Japan), ConsenSys (US), Wipro (India), L&T Infotech (India), and Mphasis (India).



