Blockchain as a Service Market Share Global Trends, Drivers and Opportunities

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- According to a research report "Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market by Offering (Tools and Services), Application (Supply Chain Management, Smart Contracts, Identity Management, GRC Management), Organization Size, End User (FMCG, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global post-COVID-19 BaaS market size to grow from USD 632 million in 2020 to USD 11,519 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 62.2% during the forecast period.



Browse 267 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) Market



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246499192



Increasing demand for BaaS due to COVID-19 outbreak, growing need for supply chain transparency across verticals, and rising demand for enhanced security are major growth factors for the market. Increasing integration of blockchain and IoT, and rising government initiatives would provide lucrative opportunities for vendors in the BaaS market.



By offering, Tools segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



BaaS tools are expected to observe a wide adoption during the forecast period as an increasing number of enterprises of all sizes are realizing the benefits offered by these tools. In this study, tools refer to a standalone BaaS platform that cannot be further segmented. BaaS tools in the market enable customers to set up private, public, and consortium-based blockchain environments and provide them with capabilities to develop their own blockchain applications and solutions. These tools enable people, products, applications, and services to interoperate across the blockchain network. The growing emphasis on compliance as well as government regulations across the insurance sector also fuels the adoption of BaaS solutions, especially in highly regulated regions, such as North America and Europe. Emerging regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Global Cryptocurrency Regulation, are expected to further propel the demand for BaaS solutions during the forecast period. In addition to the strict governance and compliance policies, these tools further help enterprises avert risks through fraud and risk management applications and optimize their daily operations, leading to reduced operational costs.



In application, smart conracts to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In a traditional environment, transactions and agreements between companies, clients, and co-workers, in most cases, must be monitored and verified by a central third-party system. In such cases, each party involved in the transaction is dependent on the central third-party, which increases the liability of the centralized third-party system, and could result in losses if the central system is compromised. Smart contracts eliminate such risks by storing, verifying, and executing contractual rules utilizing blockchain technology, decentralizing the responsibility and accountability of the contracts. Allowing all parties to access and view executed contracts eliminates the risks of fraud and data loss, increasing the reliability of the system, and therefore, reducing the operational time and cost.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestNewVersion.asp?id=246499192



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North American banks such as the Royal Bank of Canada, JPMorgan, and Bank of America, and other financial service institutions are adopting blockchain technology and rolling out full-scale commercial blockchain technology-based products. Also, retailers in this region have realized the blockchain technology's potential in the delivery of enhanced customer experience and efficient supply chain systems; hence, the region is witnessing increased adoption of BaaS to develop effective business applications. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for BaaS in the region.



Major vendors in the global BaaS market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP SE (Germany), Amazon Web Services (AWS) (US), R3 (US), Oracle (US), Huawei (China), HPE (US), Accenture (Ireland), Wipro (India), Infosys (India), BitFury (Netherlands), Factom (US), LeewayHertz (US), Altoros (US), VeChain Foundation (China), Salesforce (US), OpenXcell (US), Oodles Technologies (India), BLOCKO (South Korea), Dragonchain (US), Kaleido (US), Bloq (US), Chainstack (Singapore), Cryptowerk (US), Morpheus Labs (Singapore), Shipchain (South Carolina), Crypto APIs (Bulgaria) etc.



Browse Other Reports:



Enterprise Collaboration Market – Global Forecast to 2026



Predictive Analytics Market – Global Forecast to 2026



Edge Computing Market – Global Forecast to 2027



Digital Signature Market – Global Forecast to 2027



Modular Data Center Market – Global Forecast to 2030



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blockchain-as-a-service-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blockchain-as-a-service.asp