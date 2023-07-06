Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Next Big Thing : Polymath, Harbor, Securitize,

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Neufund (Germany), Stem App BV (Netherland), Liquify.com (Ireland), Bred Token (Canada), BlockEx (United Kingdom), Polymath, Inc. (Barbados), Harbor, Inc. (United States), Securitize Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization

Blockchain-based asset tokenization, a process of converting rights of assets into a token that can be traded and stored on a blockchain system. Also, it can make investing in real world assets far more convenient and efficient. Of late, tokenization can have a tremendous effect on trading and investment and promising greater transparency, data integrity, liquidity and exchange potential. Greater levels of security, authentication, ease of transactions and transparency are boosting the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market globally.



"United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), who has been actively exploring potential applications of blockchains for financial services transactions in the public securities market, convinced that cryptocurrencies are under their jurisdiction. Moreover, the SEC has embraced the early adoption of blockchains as it relates to securities using its t0.com blockchain platform"



The Global Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Stocks, Equities, Estate, Gold, Others), Tokenization Type (Cloud Service, On-Premises), End Use Industry (BFSI, Real Estate, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Security Tokens (Equity Token, Profit-Sharing/Cash Flow Token, Real Assets Token, Investment Token, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Adoption of Tokenization Due to Various Key Benefits such as Increased Liquidity, Faster Settlement, Lower Costs and Bolstered Risk Management

- Tokenization can Improved Asset-Liability Management and Transparency



Market Drivers:

- Adoption of Tokenization that Leverages Blockchain Technology to Securitize Assets

- Implementation of Blockchain Making Banks More Profitable and Valuable

- Several Countries Government Promoting Blockchain Distributed Ledgers



Market Trend:

- Able to Save Banks Billions in Cash by Dramatically Reducing Processing Costs



What can be explored with the Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Blockchain Based Asset Tokenization

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



