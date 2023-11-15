Blockchain Based Identity Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Blockchain based Identity Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Blockchain based Identity Market:-

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Civic Technologies (United States), Factom (United States), Blockchains LLC. (United States), KYC-Chain (Hong Kong), Exonum (Netherlands), Evernym (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), Netki, Inc. (United States)



Blockchain based identity provides ease of identity management in various industries, it validates and double-checks the identity and gives a verified data registry. It provides advanced safety ad security and reduces the risk of potential identity theft-related issues in an organization. There are several types of digital identities used in the technology like centralized, federated, user-centric, self-sovereign



On 11th March 2021, Civic, a leading innovator in digital identity solutions, announced a technology integration with Solana, a project implementing a new, high-performance, permissionless blockchain. The collaboration will allow for improved privacy, regulatory compliance, and ease of use as digital identity takes center stage as the cornerstone of the new wave of consumer-first blockchain infrastructure.

On 1st December 2020, Coindesk â€" An identity management provider backed by PayPal, Foxconn, and others has been acquired by Nevada-based holding company Blockchains LLC.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (End-point, Network, Infrastructure), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare and Lifesciences, Transport and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Identity (Centralized, Federated, User-centric, Self-sovereign)



Market Trends:

Emerging Cryptocurrencies and Similar Technology in Market



Opportunities:

Rising Potential of Decentralized Identity will Boost the Blockchain-based Identity Market



Market Drivers:

Growing Identity-Related Thefts and Issues in Various industry

Demand for the Automation in Identity Management for the Decentralized Web



Challenges:

Several Hacking Related Concerns with Blockchain based Identity Technology



