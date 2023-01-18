NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), Deqode (United States), Ledger Labs (United States), Open Ledger (Denmark), QIWI Blockchain Technologies LLC (Russia), Leeway Hertz (United States), Ionixx (United States), LUXOFT (Switzerland), iPraxa (United States), Sofocle (India).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services

Proof of concept shows the feasibility and potential of block chain projects in fields like Insurance, Healthcare, and financial services. A proof of concept can be a prototype or a minimum viable product which is used by the firm for internal purpose. It also shows the ability of products or services to meet business goals. Moreover, the creation of POC involves different stages such as Theoretical build up, Prototype and MVP.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Consulting, Block chain Solutions), Organization size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Proof of Concept type (Prototype, Minimum Viable Product), Areas of POC (Retail and Manufacturing, Medical and health care institutions, Banking and Finance, Identity management, Others)



Opportunities:

Increasing investments in block chain technology

Technological development in block chain and proof of concept



Challenges

Lack of skilled professionals for implementation of block chain technology



Market Trends:

Adoption of tokenization due to benefits such as lower costs, faster settlement

Increasing adoption of block chain solutions in enterprises



Market Drivers:

Advantages such as increased cost efficiency and rapid prototyping is fuelling the market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Blockchain Consulting and Proof-of-Concept Development Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



